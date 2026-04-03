Aaron Glenn: We’re going to be a little bit of everything on defense

The Jets made a major change to their defensive operations after going the entire 2025 season without intercepting a pass.

Head coach Aaron Glenn will now be calling the defensive plays and he’ll be overseeing a unit that added safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Demario Davis, and cornerback Nahshon Wright along with several defensive linemen. While speaking with reporters at this week’s league meeting, Glenn discussed his desire to deploy players in a variety of different ways.

“When you look at it, you’re in nickel like 70 percent of the time,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “So you’re in a four-down [lineman] space for the most part. So once you go to base defense, man, there’s a number of things that you can do. I love front variations. So you will see some four-down fronts, you will see some five-down fronts and you will see a lot of movement within that. So, I don’t want to sit here and say exactly who we’re going to be, because we’re going to be a little bit of everything. But it’d be easy for all players to be able to compete.”

The Jets are expected to add to their defensive options with the second overall pick. Arvell Reese is the player predicted to land with the team most frequently and his mix of off-ball linebacker and edge rusher skills would seem to fit the multiple looks that Glenn wants to run this fall.