 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones on Vikings false starts: Ravens were playing a little game, we have to lock in

  
Published November 9, 2025 09:12 PM

The Vikings outgained the Ravens on Sunday afternoon, but three turnovers and 12 penalties helped Baltimore pick up a 27-19 road win.

Eight of those penalties were false starts, which is the most by a home team in the last 16 seasons. After the game, running back Aaron Jones suggested that “move calls” being made by the Ravens defense contributed to the rash of early jumps.

“Yeah, they’re playing a little game there, too,” Jones said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. ‘So, that’s what they get paid to do. And we just got to lock in a little more.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he wondered if that was happening during the game, but “did not get any indication from our guys they were doing that” and said it is up to the Vikings to “correct whatever the issue was” with both the penalties and the turnovers.