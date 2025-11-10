Aaron Jones on Vikings false starts: Ravens were playing a little game, we have to lock in

The Vikings outgained the Ravens on Sunday afternoon, but three turnovers and 12 penalties helped Baltimore pick up a 27-19 road win.

Eight of those penalties were false starts, which is the most by a home team in the last 16 seasons. After the game, running back Aaron Jones suggested that “move calls” being made by the Ravens defense contributed to the rash of early jumps.

“Yeah, they’re playing a little game there, too,” Jones said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. ‘So, that’s what they get paid to do. And we just got to lock in a little more.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he wondered if that was happening during the game, but “did not get any indication from our guys they were doing that” and said it is up to the Vikings to “correct whatever the issue was” with both the penalties and the turnovers.