Aaron Jones ruled out with hip injury

The Vikings won’t have running back Aaron Jones in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets in London.

Jones left the game with a hip injury in the first half and was called questionable to return to the game. Jones did not return and the Vikings ruled Jones out at halftime.

Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin have been the other backs for Minnesota since Jones left the game. Jones had seven carries for 29 yards and one catch for 24 yards before leaving the game.

The Vikings could have used him on their first drive of the second half. Chandler ran for one yard and caught a pass for one yard before the Vikings punted the ball away. They still lead the Jets 17-7.