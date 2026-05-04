Aaron Rodgers and the Cardinals make sense at one level, no sense at another level

From the moment quarterback Aaron Rodgers became a free agent, it was obvious that not many teams were interested in signing him to be the starting quarterback. To date, only the Steelers have shown such interest.

The Cardinals have always been a possibility, given that they don’t have a clear first-string quarterback on the roster. And it would make sense for the Cardinals to be interested in Rodgers.

Nathaniel Hackett, his former offensive coordinator with the Packers and the Jets, has that same role in Arizona now. And Mike LaFleur, brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (with whom Rodgers won a pair of NFL MVP awards), is the Cardinals’ head coach.

Last year, Mike LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator. They viewed Rodgers as a potential Plan B, if Matthew Stafford had been traded to the Giants or the Raiders.

In recent days, some in the media have connected dots that had been hiding in plain sight for weeks. Even after drafting quarterback Carson Beck, the Cardinals don’t have an obvious answer at the position.

But here’s the reality. How competitive will the Cardinals be this year, even if Rodgers were to join the team? They have to contend with the Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers in their own division, playing each twice per year. The Cardinals also play the four teams of the AFC West, the four teams of the NFC East, the Saints, Jets, and Lions.

If Rodgers is hoping to finish his career with a playoff run, it won’t be easy to do it with the Cardinals. It won’t be impossible. But it won’t be easy.

So, yes, there are reasons for the Cardinals to be interested in Rodgers, and for Rodgers to be interested in the Cardinals. There are also reasons for Rodgers to not be interested in the Cardinals.

Regardless, nearly two months into free agency, there’s been no indication that the Cardinals are eyeing Rodgers or that Rodgers is eyeing the Cardinals. Could it still happen? Sure. Would it make sense at one level? Absolutely.

At another level, it would make no sense.