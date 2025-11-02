Aaron Rodgers apparently suffers pre-game injury to finger on throwing hand
Published November 2, 2025 12:50 PM
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been healthy all year. Before Sunday’s game against the Colts, he may have suffered an injury.
From the CBS pregame, Rodgers seemed to injure a finger on his throwing hand before the Week 9 contest.
The team has made no updates, and there’s no reason to think he won’t play. That said, it’s a finger on his throwing hand. But it’s something worth watching as this game gets started.
Rodgers has been as good as advertised this season. The problems for the 4-3 Steelers have come on the defensive side of the ball.