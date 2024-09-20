Aaron Rodgers brushes off awkward moment with Robert Saleh
After the Jets scored their second touchdown of the night against the Patriots, quarterback Aaron Rodgers approached coach Robert Saleh. What happened next went viral.
While it was a far cry from the Kirk Cousins/Mike Zimmer push and pull and hold me back, many (#many) were trying to read something into it, literally or jokingly or some of both.
In a nutshell, Saleh went for a hug and Rodgers opted for a two-handed shove of the chest. The interaction was capped by a side eye from Rodgers that carried a whiff of stink.
Rodgers was asked about the “awkward” moment after the 24-3 victory.
“No, it’s not really awkward at all,” Rodgers told reporters. “He’s not a big hugger, usually. So I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-handed chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So I kind of gave him a push and said, ‘Two-score lead.’”
Still, Rodgers gave Saleh a look on the back end that seemed to carry a message. Maybe it was as simple as, “Let’s not get pop the champagne just yet, Bob.”
To summarize, the shove/hug was nothing. The parting glance possibly was something.