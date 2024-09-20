 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers brushes off awkward moment with Robert Saleh

  
Published September 20, 2024 09:13 AM

After the Jets scored their second touchdown of the night against the Patriots, quarterback Aaron Rodgers approached coach Robert Saleh. What happened next went viral.

While it was a far cry from the Kirk Cousins/Mike Zimmer push and pull and hold me back, many (#many) were trying to read something into it, literally or jokingly or some of both.

In a nutshell, Saleh went for a hug and Rodgers opted for a two-handed shove of the chest. The interaction was capped by a side eye from Rodgers that carried a whiff of stink.

Rodgers was asked about the “awkward” moment after the 24-3 victory.

“No, it’s not really awkward at all,” Rodgers told reporters. “He’s not a big hugger, usually. So I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-handed chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So I kind of gave him a push and said, ‘Two-score lead.’”

Still, Rodgers gave Saleh a look on the back end that seemed to carry a message. Maybe it was as simple as, “Let’s not get pop the champagne just yet, Bob.”

To summarize, the shove/hug was nothing. The parting glance possibly was something.