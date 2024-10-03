Aaron Rodgers bumped up to full practice participation, Alijah Vera-Tucker limited

The good news for the Jets in Thursday’s practice was that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was bumped up to full participation, but the bad news was that one of the players charged with protecting him was added to the report.

Rodgers was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of a knee that he described as being swollen earlier this week. Rodgers was hit often in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, but has not expressed any doubt about being in the lineup against the Vikings in London on Sunday.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was added to the report with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant and his status will be one to watch leading up to kickoff.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was limited by a knee injury after not practicing Wednesday, but the team has ruled him out for the second straight game. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) remained limited and left tackle Tyron Smith had a rest day.