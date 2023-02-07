 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: Darkness isolation retreat will get me closer to a “final, final decision”

  
Published February 7, 2023 09:48 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230203
February 3, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine how history is repeating itself in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers’ situation becoming eerily similar to Brett Favre 15 years ago.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware of the chatter surrounding his future. But he’s not ready to make any definitive statements about it.

That’s what Rodgers said in his usual Tuesday interview on the Pat McAfee Show, noting he plans to take time in isolation after the Super Bowl to come to a final decision about what he wants to do.

Rodgers added he’s not even sure whether or not he’d like to play in 2023.

“That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things [related to] my future,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers said he’s going to spend four days and nights in total darkness and isolation on his retreat, which can lead to hallucinations. That will give him, “an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to that final, final decision.”

While Rodgers may end up playing for the Packers, another team, or not at all next season, he did say that he’s still under contract with Green Bay. So even if there is a chance he plays for another team, that’s not entirely up to him.

We’ll apparently hear about whatever comes out of Rodgers’ retreat at some point after Super Bowl LVIII.