Aaron Rodgers directly tells the Jets: “Stop pointing fingers”

He delivered the message indirectly on Tuesday, during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee. Now that Rodgers is back with the team, he’s sending the message directly.

“Stop pointing fingers,” Rodgers told the team on Saturday night.

The’s the word from both Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, as to the three words uttered by Rodgers to the Jets.

The Jets hope that having Rodgers around will help. It will help quarterback Zach Wilson (the guy on the other end of the finger pointing), and it will help offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

It’s still not known where Rodgers will be during the game. While it’s considered doubtful he’ll be on the sideline, the reality is that he’ll be wherever he wants to be.

Wherever he is, the NBC cameras will find him. When they’re not otherwise looking for Taylor Swift.