MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_midohioqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_midohioqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Aaron Rodgers embraces effort by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to debate Dr. Peter Hotez

  
Published June 22, 2023 10:19 AM

Aaron Rodgers is not sticking to sports. Instead, he’s continuing to stick his neck out when it comes to having needles stick vaccines into the arms of Americans.

Rodgers, via SI.com, recently waded into the effort to cajole Dr. Peter Hotez to debate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. over the COVID vaccines. Rodgers shared on Instagram a clip of Hotez admitting to unhealthy eating habits with this message: “@robertfkennedyjr would mop this bum.”

Hotez responded on Wednesday, retweeting the SI.com story and sending this message to Rodgers: “Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this wk. In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% protective vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance. . . . This is so unnecessary , I have no bad thoughts for Aaron, I needed to speak out in 2021 to try and save lives. 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during those delta BA.1 waves in last half of 2021 early 2022.”

Rodgers previously has expressed support for Kennedy’s presidential campaign. During Wednesday’s psychedelics conference in Denver, where Rodgers shared a stage with podcaster Aubrey Marcus, Marcus explained that he received a cosmic message about a sword or something while tripping on some sort of drug and concluded that Kennedy will be the next president.

To date, Rodgers has not faced aggressive questioning from the New York media regarding his unconventional beliefs, whether it’s his strong anti-vaccine stance or not-so-subtle 9/11 trutherism . Maybe, eventually, someone covering the team will ask him to elaborate on views that he has decided not to keep to himself.

Rodgers is a smart guy who seems to like to demonstrate his intellect by pushing back against a wide range of conventional views. But not every conventional view is the product of a grand conspiracy.

By regarding every official narrative as a lie or a coverup, eventually Rodgers will get one right. Along the way, chances are he’ll also get plenty wrong.