Aaron Rodgers “fully on board” to play in first preseason game if asked

  
Published August 6, 2025 03:03 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has a history of playing starters in the preseason.

At this stage of his career, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t often played in August.

But the 41-year-old quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he’s just fine with making an appearance in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against Jacksonville if that’s what’s required.

“It’s an interesting conversation,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I think Mike and I have that at some point. I don’t think it’s in the plan for me to play this week, but whatever Mike wants to do, I’m fully on board.”

Rodgers appeared in a preseason game with the Jets back in 2023. But that was his first time playing in an exhibition matchup since 2018.

With rookie Will Howard currently sidelined by a hand injury, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the other quarterbacks available to play against the Jaguars this weekend.