Aaron Rodgers: I don’t like to get binary, but winning would be good response this week

  
Published September 18, 2025 06:57 AM

After the Steelers lost to the Seahawks in Week 2, their quarterback Aaron Rodgers opined that “it’s good for us” to lose a game because people might have been feeling too good about themselves after a win in the season opener.

There can apparently be too much of a good thing, however. Rodgers was asked by reporters on Wednesday about the best response to the loss to Seattle and he acknowledged that beating the Patriots would be better than the alternative.

“I don’t like getting too binary, but winning,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “That’s a good response. But we can’t get attached to the binary system that our league is judged on, necessarily, because it is a 17-game season, and the process has to be great. So just dig into the details in the process, enjoy it, practice well, and then let game day take care of itself.”

Rodgers said that he hasn’t seen anyone “hanging their heads” about last week’s loss and stressed again that the team can’t react too much to any of the highs or lows they experience over the course of the season. An even keel is certainly important, but a winning record trumps all else in the NFL.