Aaron Rodgers: Sunday’s loss is good for us

The Steelers lost their home opener on Sunday and their offense didn’t look nearly as good as it did in their Week 1 win over the Jets, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t making too much of the outcome.

Rodgers was 18-of-33 for 203 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions against the Seahawks after throwing four touchdowns last Sunday. He was asked about whether he was frustrated during his postgame press conference and said he thinks the 31-17 loss can be a positive in terms of keeping the team’s attention where it needs to be.

“It’s Week 2, come on now, it’s Week 2,” Rodgers said. “I mean like, it’s good for us. Last week, probably, there was some people feeling pretty good because everybody outside the building was talking about how great we were on offense. 34 points. That’s the league. You can’t ride the highs or the lows. You gotta refocus every week and be a professional.”

This week’s focus will be on the Patriots and figuring out how to get things on track on both sides of the ball.