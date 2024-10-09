Aaron Rodgers: I resent the “patently false” allegations that I got Robert Saleh fired

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke today for the first time since yesterday’s firing of head coach Robert Saleh, and Rodgers said that he had no involvement in it.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it, and that is I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “It’s interesting the amount of power people think I have, which I don’t. But I love Robert.”

Rodgers said he feels for Saleh on a personal level.

“Yesterday was a day that reminds you of the simple fact that all of us who play know too well, and that’s that it’s a tough business,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I love Coach Saleh, we have a very solid relationship, we have since I met him in 2021 and had a nice conversation when they came and visited us for joint practices. He was a big reason why I came to the Jets.”

Rodgers confirmed that Jets owner Woody Johnson called him the night before firing Saleh, but said it was just to check on how he was feeling after he sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Rodgers said Johnson didn’t say anything to him about firing Saleh.

“Woody has no obligation to let me know what his plans are,” Rodgers said. “I just appreciate the call that he was checking on me. It was like a friend call.”

Rodgers said he’ll be thinking of Saleh and his family.

“He’s got seven kids, he’s got an incredible wife, and the business of football can be hard,” Rodgers said. “It’s tough on the families, and I’ve gotten to know Robert’s family.”