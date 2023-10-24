Aaron Rodgers: “I’d love to come back this season”

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to rehab a torn Achilles tendon. And he continues to talk about playing again this season.

He’s the one who started the chatter. Last week, he tried to take the steam out of the narrative he hatched. Last night on ESPN’s ManningCast, he addressed his desire to return this year.

“Listen, I’d love to come back this season,” Rodgers said. “I think for me you always have to set a goal, otherwise you go kind of crazy. And so the goal is to definitely come back. But there’s a lot of factors that go into that. But I’ve got to get to the point where I can protect myself and do what I do.”

Last week on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers mentioned that there are various markers that must be reached before Rodgers can return. Surely, he has a plan in mind for when to hit each one. Surely, he has a close-to-the-vest target for returning. Surely, he’s not going to say it out loud.

It will be interested what he says about it later today, on his weekly visit with McAfee and crew. Is Rodgers targeting the playoffs or something before the postseason?

