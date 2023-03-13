Aaron Rodgers is officially holding the Packers and Jets hostage

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers is officially holding the Packers and Jets hostage

  
Published March 13, 2023 08:19 AM
nbc_pft_rodgerslatest_230313
March 13, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if returning to Green Bay is even a viable option for Aaron Rodgers, if it doesn’t work out with the Jets, and assess at what point a decision will be made.

He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate.

Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage.

He’s doing so because both teams won’t know what they can or can’t commit to potential free agents without knowing whether he will or won’t be on their rosters. And they’ll inevitably miss out on players they could have signed.

The Packers, who have their next starter ready to go, need to know what’s happening with Rodgers’s contract, from a cap standpoint. The Jets need to know which veteran quarterback they’ll be acquiring.

With each passing second, the Jets could lose out on players like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield. At some point, it’s fair to wonder whether the Jets force the issue, treating Rodgers’s failure to say “yes” or “no” as a firm “no.”

Rodgers may think his deadline is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Or maybe he thinks he can take as long as he wants. Maybe he’s playing a passive-aggressive game with the Packers, in retribution for a bunch of things -- including most recently the public remarks from CEO Mark Murphy making it clear that they want him to go.

Rodgers is the currently center of the NFL’s universe. He’ll stay there for as long as it takes for Rodgers to make his plans known.