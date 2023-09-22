Aaron Rodgers: No timelines, I want to put myself in position to play again

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last week that “anything’s possible” when he was asked about trying to return from a torn Achilles before the end of the 2023 season, but he said Friday that he’s not putting any timeline in place at this point in the rehab process.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he made some progressions in the last few days that have “the hope meter trending upwards” about his recovery. That led to questions about how soon he might make it back and Rodgers mentioned Vikings running back Cam Akers’ expedited return before saying he will let his own rehabilitation unfold without any kind of deadline in mind.

“I don’t want to get caught into a timeline,” Rodgers said. “I just want to get healthy, honestly. Mentally and physically, honestly. I’m gonna do everything I can rehab-wise to put myself in position to play football again at some point.”

Rodgers said that his next goal is to get out of a boot so that he can stand up and walk on his own. He said he’d like to be walking before rejoining the Jets, but has remained in touch with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and teammates while rehabbing in California.