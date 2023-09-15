Aaron Rodgers on trying to return this year: Anything’s possible

Aaron Rodgers’ first social media post after tearing his Achilles strongly suggested that he’s planning to play again and he left no doubt that he’s planning to return to action on Friday.

Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and one of the first questions he fielded was about his plans for the future. Rodgers said he began thinking about it when he was hurt because “before even an MRI I knew what happened” and what rehabbing from the injury would be like. He went on to say that he welcomed those who doubt his ability to make it back to the field.

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubts,” Rodgers said. “Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that extra one percent of inspiration. That’s all I need. Give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Rodgers said that he’d heard “interesting timetables” when it came to how quickly he can recover and that his thoughts about when he’d return would “shock some people.” Rodgers was asked if he was thinking about returning this season.

“Anything’s possible. . . . I’m gonna try to push this thing as much as it’ll allow me to,” Rodgers said.

Terrell Suggs returned for the Ravens in late October after having Achilles surgery in early May of 2012 and Rams running back Cam Akers returned in Week 18 of the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles in July. A similar timeline for Rodgers would be in the divisional round of the playoffs and it’s hard to imagine the Jets making a quarterback change if they’ve advanced that far, but there’s a lot that has to happen for that to even be a conversation.

For now, the most significant thing for the Jets is that Rodgers is clearly pointed toward being back on the field at some point.