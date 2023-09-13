Aaron Rodgers: Night is darkest before the dawn, I shall rise yet again

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his first public comment since tearing his Achilles on his fourth place of the 2023 season.

Rodgers chose Instagram as the venue for that comment. Rodgers thanked everyone who has reached out to him since the injury and wrote that “it has meant a ton to me” to have that support. He called himself “completely heartbroken” about the injury and asked for continued support throughout the healing process.

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0,” Rodgers wrote to end the post.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that he’d be shocked if Rodgers goes out this way and Rodgers’ closing words will likely be interpreted as a nod toward his plans for the 2024 season, although all interested parties will be waiting for something more concrete about his thoughts about his football future.