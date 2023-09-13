Robert Saleh: I’d be shocked if this is the way Aaron Rodgers goes out

Aaron Rodgers won’t play another snap for the Jets this season and the prospect of him playing snaps for the Jets in the future came up during head coach Robert Saleh’s press conference on Wednesday.

Rodgers signed a revised contract with the Jets that runs through the 2025 season, but he turns 40 in December and the return from a torn Achilles is not an easy one. That led to a question for Saleh about whether he and the quarterback have had a conversation about his future at this point.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” Saleh said, via SNY. “I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s gonna go out. At the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space about things he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Saleh has more pressing concerns than the 2024 season at this point, but thoughts of what the future might hold could become more prominent if the Jets are unable to continue winning games without their prized offseason acquisition.