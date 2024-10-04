Aaron Rodgers on Robert Saleh: Relationship is great, others trying to put a wedge between us

The relationship between Jets head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Aaron Rodgers came under greater attention after last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

The Jets committed a number of pre-snap penalties in that game and Saleh suggested in his postgame press conference that Rodgers’s cadence, which he uses to try to draw defenses offside, might have been part of the reason. Rodgers disagreed and Saleh clarified his comments on Monday by saying that the team would still be employing it in the future.

Rodgers said earlier this week that he and Saleh have a strong relationship and reiterated that in a press conference from London on Sunday. Rodgers also suggested that there are those outside the organization who have an interest in creating a rift between the two men.

“I think there’s some driving force trying to put a wedge [from] outside the facility between Robert and I,” Rodgers said. “We’re really good friends. We enjoy each other. We spend time almost every day in his office talking about things and talking about the energy of the team, focus of the team. What we need to get done, how I can help him out, how he can help me out. So we’ve got a great relationship.”

Saleh’s comments on the cadence were brought up on his own and it was notable given Rodgers’s prominent role on the team, so it’s more than a stretch to say that anything over the last few days was orchestrated by any outside forces. Whatever the cause, the easiest way to quiet things down will be to beat the Vikings on Sunday.