Aaron Rodgers: Our energy was a little flat

The Jets got out to a 15-6 lead on Sunday night, but the Steelers scored the next 31 points to run away with a 37-15 home win.

Two Aaron Rodgers interceptions played a big role in that turnaround, including one by safety Beanie Bishop just before halftime that Rodgers said “changed the game.” The Steelers turned that takeaway into a touchdown and scored on all four of their second half possessions while the Jets failed to put up much of a fight.

After the game, Rodgers said the team was running on empty throughout the night.

“I just felt like the energy, and it starts with me, the energy, for whatever reason, at halftime, was a little flat,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I felt like it was flat before the game, too.”

The Jets have fired their coach and made a big trade for wide receiver Davante Adams in the last couple of weeks, but neither of those moves have given the team the kind of jolt needed to put an end to their four-game losing streak. The latest attempt to turn things around is a deal with edge rusher Haason Reddick, but it’s getting harder to believe that the team is close to having everything fall into place before it is too late.