 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay

  
Published April 25, 2023 05:26 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230425
April 25, 2023 09:08 AM
From Woody Johnson to Jordan Love, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which individuals are on the positive end of the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets.

On Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will officially say hello to New York. On Tuesday night, he officially said goodbye to Green Bay.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers posted a lengthy Instagram farewell to the only NFL city for which he has played since entering the league in 2005.

“This is not the end for us,” Rodgers said. “I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Rodgers eventually will return to Lambeau Field to have his jersey retired. Given the scheduling formula, there’s a 25-percent chance he’ll be back next year, as a member of the Jets.

And there’s a far more remote that he’ll cross paths with the Packers in the Super Bowl, if his new team and his old team both make it there.

For now, Rodgers and the Packers will live separate lives. Green Bay fans should root for the Jets to do poorly, since that will make next year’s pick even higher -- especially if Rodgers takes at least 65-percent of the snaps this season, pushing the pick from round two to round one.