 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers’ second TD pass of night draws Steelers within 20-17

  
Published October 16, 2025 10:33 PM

The Steelers faced a third-and-18 at the Cincinnati 19 in desperate need of something good to happen. They got it.

Aaron Rodgers hit Pat Freiermuth for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter. The Steelers trail 20-17 after the Bengals got a red-zone field goal on their first drive of the half.

The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime after coming back from a 10-0 deficit.

Rodgers drove the Steelers 61 yards in nine plays to get them back into the game. He now is 16-of-24 for 142 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Eight different players have caught a pass.

Jaylen Warren has run for 82 yards on 12 carries.