Aaron Rodgers: Team’s quality, desire for me are factors I consider

  
Published February 21, 2025 06:53 AM

We know that Aaron Rodgers will not be quarterbacking the Jets in 2025, but we don’t know anything else about his football future.

Rodgers has been informed that he will be released at the start of the new league year and there’s been a lot of speculation about what teams might have interest in signing him without anything concrete at this point. Rodgers shared a little bit about what he’s looking for when stopped by a TMZ reporter this week.

The quarterback was leaving a workout in California and he was asked if he’d like to return to his home state to play football. Rodgers noted the sunny and warm weather before being asked what he’d look for in a new team.

“If they want you . . . if they got a good team,” Rodgers said.

There’s nothing particularly revealing about that answer as you’d expect most impending free agents to be in a similar frame of mind, but it remains to be seen how much the latter factor will be a sliding scale given the fact that most of the good teams in the league are settled under center.