Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart “spoke earlier as men” after social-media dustup

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter and Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart have resolved their differences. On the same day Carter publicly disclosed their differences via social media.

“Me & JD6 are good!” Carter tweeted. “We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

The narratives, of course, came directly from Carter posting a message on Twitter in response to Dart introducing President Donald Trump at a rally on Friday.

“Thought this sh!t was AI,” Carter said. “What we doing man.”

Carter, if he wanted to avoid the narrative, should have spoken directly to Dart without calling him out publicly. There’s a decent chance someone delivered the message directly — and pointedly — to Carter that it’s always better to address a disagreement with a teammate privately than to turn it into a public spectacle.