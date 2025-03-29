Abdul Carter: Great defensive players impact game as much as QBs

Edge rusher Abdul Carter didn’t do any on-field work during Penn State’s Pro Day workout on Friday, but he still tried to make his case to be the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

While quarterback Cam Ward is seen as the likeliest choice to go first overall whether the Titans hold onto the pick or if they deal it to another club, Carter was asked why he thought his name should the first one called from the stage in Green Bay next month. Carter cited his versatility, his knack for making big plays in the biggest moments, and his ability to “make people around me better” as reasons why he can provide teams with the same kind of impact as a quarterback.

“Those great defensive players, you look in the history, they can impact the game just as much as a quarterback,” Carter said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “There’s been defensive players who’ve taken over a game right at the end of Super Bowl in those playoffs scenes where you really need that great defensive player and he also makes people around him better. So I feel like just saying that, seeing how defensive players can take over a game, we’re just like a quarterback.”

Carter’s argument may not change anyone’s plans at the top of the first round, but he probably isn’t going to have to wait long to hear his name.