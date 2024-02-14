Adoree’ Jackson “hopeful” of return to Giants in 2024

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has been a regular in the Giants secondary over the last three seasons, but it’s unclear if his stay is going to continue.

Jackson is out of contract and on track for free agency, but there won’t be any chance to talk to other clubs for about a month. It’s a stretch that Jackson refers to as his “break period” from the team and both sides will have a chance to consider other options as well as an extension of their working relationship.

“If I come back, it’s all good,” Jackson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “If I don’t, is it going to hurt? It will, but I know it’s a business. At the same time, I know what I can do and the services that I bring to an organization — not just on the field, but being a locker-room presence and different things around the community. I’m hopeful, but you can never put anything past anybody.”

Jackson has some familiarity with new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen since they were in Tennessee at the same time, but it remains to be seen if that will facilitate a new deal with the team in the coming weeks.