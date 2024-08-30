Adoree Jackson to rejoin the Giants on one-year deal

The Giants are reuniting with cornerback Adoree Jackson on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Giants after four seasons with the Titans. He had remained a free agent since March but said he hoped to re-sign with the Giants.

He has familiarity with Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as both were in Tennessee at the same time.

Jackson started 14 games last season, totaling 63 tackles, one interception, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In his seven-year career, Jackson has recorded 376 tackles, four interceptions, 56 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.