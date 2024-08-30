 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Adoree Jackson to rejoin the Giants on one-year deal

  
Published August 30, 2024 06:45 PM

The Giants are reuniting with cornerback Adoree Jackson on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Giants after four seasons with the Titans. He had remained a free agent since March but said he hoped to re-sign with the Giants.

He has familiarity with Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as both were in Tennessee at the same time.

Jackson started 14 games last season, totaling 63 tackles, one interception, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In his seven-year career, Jackson has recorded 376 tackles, four interceptions, 56 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.