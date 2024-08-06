Report: Adrian Amos to sign with Jaguars

Veteran safety Adrian Amos has landed with a new team.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Amos has agreed to sign with the Jaguars. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Amos had 23 tackles in 11 games for the Jets last season and then moved on to play in five games for the Texans after being released. He spent the previous four seasons as a starter with the Packers, where he often played alongside Darnell Savage. Savage signed with the Jaguars this offseason, so the duo will get a chance to renew that partnership in Jacksonville.

The Bears drafted Amos in the fifth round in 2015 and he played 60 games for Chicago before moving on to their NFC North rivals. He has 664 tackles, 10 interceptions, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries for his career.