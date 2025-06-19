 Skip navigation
Adrian Peterson gets into a fistfight over a game of poker

  
Published June 19, 2025 02:12 PM

What’s the world coming to?

Someone actually had the nerve to get into a fistfight with former NFL running back Adrian Peterson over a game of poker.

Via TMZ.com, it happened on May 27 in Houston.

The video can be seen here.

Apparently, everything was resolved.

“Me and the guy, we’re cool,” Peterson told TMZ.com. “We’ve known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows -- and that was it. . . .

“I felt really bad,” Peterson added. “It’s a situation where I kind of regret it.”

Police weren’t called, and the club at which the incident happened took no action against either Peterson or the man he fought.

A 15-year veteran and future Hall of Famer, Peterson ranks fifth in career rushing yards, with 14,918 yards. He spent 10 years with the Vikings before finishing his career in New Orleans. And Washington. And Detroit. And Tennessee. And Seattle.