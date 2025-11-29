 Skip navigation
After abandoning its pursuit of Lane Kiffin, Florida closes in on hiring Jon Sumrall

  
Published November 29, 2025 03:22 PM

After shooting their shot with Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin, the University of Florida shifted its focus to Louisiana.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Tulane coach Jon Sumrall has “emerged as the clear favorite” for the Gainesville job.

Florida moved away from Kiffin this week, after getting the apparent impression he’ll either stay at Ole Miss or move to LSU.

Sumrall is expected to make a decision by Sunday morning. He’s 18-5 in two seasons at Tulane.

Kiffin’s decision is still pending. As of last night, he was lining up members of an LSU coaching staff.

Sumrall, 43, was a linebacker at Kentucky. He was the head coach at Troy before getting the Tulane job.