Source: Lane Kiffin is lining up LSU staff

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has said he’ll make his decision on whether to stay put on Saturday. There’s a chance the decision has already been made.

We’re told that Kiffin is lining up his coaching staff at LSU. It’s the kind of tidbit that quickly can spread on the coaching-industry grapevine, as folks agree to join someone’s staff — and as they decline the opportunity to do so.

It’s no surprise. If Kiffin is seriously thinking about going, he’ll need to start getting people in place. And it gives him a chance to get a clean slate, leaving behind the folks from the Ole Miss staff that he either doesn’t want, or the ones who want to remain.

This isn’t a report that Kiffin is leaving. We’ll leave that one to whoever gets the spoon-fed scoop. But it’s true that, as of Friday night, Kiffin is putting the pieces in place in the event he makes the leap to LSU.

One way or the other, we’ll know what Kiffin is doing on Saturday. Unless he decides to take even more time to make the decision that he should have made by now.

And probably has.