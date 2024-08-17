 Skip navigation
After Bills announced this week he would play, Josh Allen is not playing Saturday night

  
August 17, 2024

The Bills announced earlier this week that they would play their starters, including Josh Allen, into the second quarter. But on the Bills’ first possession, it was Mitch Trubisky, not Allen, who was under center.

No reason was announced for Allen’s absence, but it rained before the game, leaving a wet field.

So, the coaching staff could have decided to be cautious with Allen based on field conditions. The rest of the first-team offense played.

Steelers fans greeted Trubisky with boos as he ran onto the field.

Allen played eight snaps in the preseason opener, going 2-of-3 for 22 yards.