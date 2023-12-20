After De’Vondre Campbell says he no longer will play hurt, Packers give him day off

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell declared on social media Tuesday that he would not be playing through injuries anymore because “when shit go wrong they always use it against you.”

On Wednesday, the Packers gave Campbell a day off at practice to “get his body back.”

“He’s missed some games, and he’s been battling through,” coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He’s missed games this year. He’s been on and off the injury report. Certainly I think that comes with a lot of frustration when you don’t feel you’re at your best because of health reasons. So, we just think it’s best at this time to kind of give him the week and we’ll see where we’re at after this week.”

Campbell missed three games this season with an ankle injury, and he was out of the Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit with a neck injury. He was listed on the practice report with a neck injury Wednesday.

LaFleur met with Campbell but said he did not ask Campbell if he felt coaches were using his injury against him when evaluating his play. Campbell would not clarify his post when asked about it Wednesday.

“I’m not answering no questions about nothing that happened on the internet,” Campbell said. “You all want to talk about the Panthers, we can. But I ain’t answering no questions about nothing on no internet.”

Campbell, an All-Pro in 2021, has 67 tackles, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 10 games this season.

LaFleur downplayed Campbell’s post, saying he understands the player’s frustration.