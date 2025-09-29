After Malik Nabers injury, OBJ pleads with owners to dump turf for grass

The Giants fear that they’ve lost receiver Malik Nabers for the season, after a non-contact knee injury suffered by the second-year star in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

On Sunday night, former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sounded off.

“Dear [NFL], I mean this with the upmost love and respect,” Beckham tweeted. “We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players ‘health’ and ‘safety’. PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV”

Beckham added this: “Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants , but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game. I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At least can we start the discussion.”

Beckham played for the Giants from 2014 through 2018. He suffered a torn ACL in 2020 with the Browns, and another in the February 2022 Super Bowl with the Rams. Both injuries happened on artificial turf.