After trade with Colts, Falcons pick Matthew Bergeron 38th overall

The Falcons traded up with the Colts to select Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron.

The Falcons, who drafted Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the first round Thursday, are expected to play Bergeron at guard with Jake Matthews at left tackle and Kaleb McGary at right guard.

Atlanta gave up the 44th pick and a fourth-rounder (No. 110), and the Colts now have nine picks remaining in this year’s draft.

Bergeron made 39 career starts in college, with 31 coming at left tackle and eight at right tackle.

Although he never played guard in college, he looks the part of a prototype zone-blocking guard.