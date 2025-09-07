 Skip navigation
After two Tua Tagovailoa turnovers, Colts lead 17-0

  
Published September 7, 2025 01:46 PM

The Colts have not won a season opener since 2013.

They’re at least off to a good start in 2025.

A pair of Tua Tagovialoa turnovers have helped the Colts build a...

After Spencer Shrader hit a 24-yard field goal to give Indianapolis a 3-0 lead, Tagovailoa threw an interception to safety Cam Bynum. The pass to Tyreek Hill over the middle was high and out of reach for the receiver, finding its way into the arms of the defender.

Daniel Jones connected with Michael Pittman for a 27-yard touchdown, capping a 14-play, 84-yard drive off the turnover to go up 10-0.

It didn’t take long for the Colts to get the ball back from another Tagovailoa giveaway. Cornerback Kenny Moore strip-sacked Tagovailoa on the second play of the Dolphins’ possession, with cornerback Xavien Howard picking up the loose ball to give the Colts the ball at Miami’s 42-yard line.

Jones scored his second touchdown with a QB sneak into the end zone, putting Indianapolis up 17-0.

Jones has started 10-of-12 passing for 150 yards with a TD while also rushing for 13 yards with a touchdown.