DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Agent alleges Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest a result of “overzealous policing”

  
Published June 7, 2025 08:33 PM

Former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Covington, Kentucky, early Saturday morning. He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer.

He posted a $10,000 bond and was released around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

His agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement on behalf of Jones.

“The recent arrest of Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones in Covington, Kentucky, is yet another example of overzealous policing and the systemic issues that plague our justice system,” the statement reads. “Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained — a fundamental question that every citizen should be allowed to ask without fear of retaliation.

“Initially, officers claimed he was being arrested for assault and then shifted to public intoxication (which, in itself, is not a crime in many jurisdictions unless it leads to dangerous behavior), and finally settled on disorderly conduct — simply for asking why he was being detained. This pattern of escalating and inconsistent charges is a clear abuse of authority and demonstrates a troubling trend of police officers prioritizing their own discretion over constitutional rights.

“Adam, like every American, is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, once again, his past is being weaponized against him in the court of public opinion, while the officers involved face no scrutiny for their conduct. The repeated mischaracterization of his encounters with law enforcement — often stemming from minor incidents — only reinforces the need for accountability in policing.

“Enough is enough. People should not be arrested for asking questions, and police should not be allowed to fabricate charges simply because they don’t like the tone of a conversation. This type of behavior erodes trust in law enforcement and undermines justice. Adam deserves fairness, not another headline designed to paint him as a villain for clicks.

“We call for a full and transparent review of this arrest, and we stand firm in the belief that no one should be treated as guilty before they’ve even had their day in court.”