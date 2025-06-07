Pacman Jones arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and assaulting police officer

Former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones is back in legal trouble.

Jones was booked into jail in Kenyon County, Kentucky early on Saturday morning after being arrested in Covington. According to police, via WCPO, officers responded to “a report of a disturbance involving a customer and an employee” at a bar and Jones was taken into custody.

Jones was taken to jail and allegedly assaulted the arresting officer while being booked. He is charged with that assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He is set to appear in court on Monday.

Jones was arrested in Las Vegas last year after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight on similar charges and he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges related to an incident that led to him being removed from a flight at Cincinnati’s airport in 2023. Jones also served a short stint in jail after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor assault charges in 2021 and had a number of other arrests during his playing career, including charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club in 2007.

The NFL suspended Jones for a full season after that arrest. Jones, who was a 2005 first-round pick, was playing for the Titans at the time and he went on to play for the Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos after being reinstated.