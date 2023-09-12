Adam “Pacman” Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport

Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday morning at the Cincinnati airport and booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Jones was arrested at 6 a.m. after he was removed from a plane over what was described as an issue with an “unruly passenger.” Jones was trying to fly to Newark for last night’s Bills-Jets game.

Afterward, Jones told WLWT-TV that he was not intoxicated and did not deserve to be removed from the plane.

“I’m hurt. This is embarrassing,” Jones said. “Y’all are talking about 5, 6:30 in the morning. Who the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning? So, people just wake up and be drunk and go to the airport?”

Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft and played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos during a long career during which his play on the field was often overshadowed by off-field incidents.