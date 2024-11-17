Pacman Jones was arrested after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Pacman Jones, who played for the Cowboys at one point during his 13-year NFL career, was back in Dallas for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. And Pacman ended up getting in some trouble.

Via Lauren Merola of TheAthletic.com, Jones was arrested after the fight on Saturday morning. He was booked at Arlington City Jail for one count of assault on a peace officer, one count of public intoxication, one count of evading, and one count of resisting arrest.

He allegedly got into a fight at the bar of the Live! by Loews hotel, roughly a half mile from AT&T Stadium.

Per the report, police said an Arlington police officer who arrived at the hotel was told about the fight. The officer went to the scene, where Jones and others had been separated. He allegedly “continued approaching and yelling at the others involved.” The officer intervened, explaining that if Jones continued to try to fight the others, he’d be arrested.

Another altercation started not long after that. When the officer and hotel security attempted to break up the fight, Jones “hit the officer on her arm.” As she attempted to place Jones in handcuffs, he got free and started walking away. Other officers arrived and took Jones into custody.

Jones has dabbled in media after retirement, both appearing on Pat McAfee’s show and more recently starting his own podcast.

Available surveillance video might shed plenty of light on what actually happened in this specific case.