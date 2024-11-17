 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pacman Jones was arrested after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

  
Published November 16, 2024 08:13 PM

Pacman Jones, who played for the Cowboys at one point during his 13-year NFL career, was back in Dallas for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. And Pacman ended up getting in some trouble.

Via Lauren Merola of TheAthletic.com, Jones was arrested after the fight on Saturday morning. He was booked at Arlington City Jail for one count of assault on a peace officer, one count of public intoxication, one count of evading, and one count of resisting arrest.

He allegedly got into a fight at the bar of the Live! by Loews hotel, roughly a half mile from AT&T Stadium.

Per the report, police said an Arlington police officer who arrived at the hotel was told about the fight. The officer went to the scene, where Jones and others had been separated. He allegedly “continued approaching and yelling at the others involved.” The officer intervened, explaining that if Jones continued to try to fight the others, he’d be arrested.

Another altercation started not long after that. When the officer and hotel security attempted to break up the fight, Jones “hit the officer on her arm.” As she attempted to place Jones in handcuffs, he got free and started walking away. Other officers arrived and took Jones into custody.

Jones has dabbled in media after retirement, both appearing on Pat McAfee’s show and more recently starting his own podcast.

Available surveillance video might shed plenty of light on what actually happened in this specific case.