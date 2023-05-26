 Skip navigation
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Agent claims NFL teams have “genuine interest” in Antonio Brown

  
Published May 26, 2023 09:00 AM

Receiver Antonio Brown last played an NFL football game in early 2022, when he was basically fired on the field.

His agent now claims that NFL teams are interested in hiring him.

He is exploring the right fit ,” agent J.R. Rickert told CBSSports.com. Rickert called the interest “genuine.”

It’s confusing, for a couple of reasons. First, Brown made it clear after being dumped by the Buccaneers that he needs ankle surgery, and that he would not undergo the procedure until a team signs him. Which would seem to guarantee that no one will.

Second, Brown has become an agent of chaos in recent years. Who would want him at this point?

He’ll have a chance to attract interest, genuine or otherwise, when he plays for the Albany Empire on Saturday night.