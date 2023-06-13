 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Agent claims Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo and will attend mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 13, 2023 09:04 AM
Well, this is a new one.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that receiver Stefon Diggs did not show up for mandatory minicamp. Diggs’s agent says otherwise.

Adisa Bakari told Adam Schefter of ESPN.com that Diggs is in Buffalo, that he took a physical on Monday, that he met with McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane, and that Diggs “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp .”

It’s a strange situation. Hopefully, there’s a sensible explanation. McDermott’s words and Bakari’s quote contradict each other.

Schefter’s tweet merely passes along Bakari’s quote. Someone needs to ask Bakari how his version of the events squares, or doesn’t, with the things the head coach said.