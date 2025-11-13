Aidan Hutchinson back to full practice, Sam LaPorta remains out

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was one of seven Lions players to miss practice on Wednesday, but he was back on the field Thursday.

Hutchinson, who is listed with an elbow injury, was back to full practice participation. The Lions also listed right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), running back Sione Vaki (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (ankle) as limited participants after they were sidelined to start the practice week.

Tight end Sam LaPorta (back), cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) missed practice for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (knee) was also out of practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), guard Miles Frazier (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring), and running back Jacob Saylors (back) remained limited. Center Graham Glasgow (back) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) were listed as full participants.