 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson back to full practice, Sam LaPorta remains out

  
Published November 13, 2025 04:50 PM

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was one of seven Lions players to miss practice on Wednesday, but he was back on the field Thursday.

Hutchinson, who is listed with an elbow injury, was back to full practice participation. The Lions also listed right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), running back Sione Vaki (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (ankle) as limited participants after they were sidelined to start the practice week.

Tight end Sam LaPorta (back), cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) missed practice for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (knee) was also out of practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), guard Miles Frazier (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring), and running back Jacob Saylors (back) remained limited. Center Graham Glasgow (back) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) were listed as full participants.