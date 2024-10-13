 Skip navigation
Aidan Hutchinson carted off with lower leg injury

  
Published October 13, 2024 06:35 PM

The Lions are going to win big in Arlington, but they also took a huge loss.

Edge rusher Adian Hutchinson, the betting favorite for defensive player of the year, was seriously injured with 11:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Hutchinson immediately knew the severity after a 6-yard sack of Dak Prescott.

Medical personnel worked on Hutchinson for a long time, finally putting his left leg in air cast before loading him onto a cart. The cart went immediately to the tunnel where the ambulance is, rather than toward the X-ray room.

It was bad enough that Fox did not show a replay of the injury.

Hutchinson made three tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits before departing. He has 7.5 sacks this season.