Aidan Hutchinson carted off with lower leg injury
Published October 13, 2024 06:35 PM
The Lions are going to win big in Arlington, but they also took a huge loss.
Edge rusher Adian Hutchinson, the betting favorite for defensive player of the year, was seriously injured with 11:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Hutchinson immediately knew the severity after a 6-yard sack of Dak Prescott.
Medical personnel worked on Hutchinson for a long time, finally putting his left leg in air cast before loading him onto a cart. The cart went immediately to the tunnel where the ambulance is, rather than toward the X-ray room.
It was bad enough that Fox did not show a replay of the injury.
Hutchinson made three tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits before departing. He has 7.5 sacks this season.