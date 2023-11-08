Al Michaels plans to return in 2024

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels doesn’t plan to call it quits after the current season.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m doing next year,” Michaels told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “There’s no question about that in my mind.”

Whenever Michaels decides to walk away from his job with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, he won’t have a farewell tour.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Michaels told Marchand. “Look when I’m done. It’s the way John Madden was done. Two words and a contraction: ‘It’s time.’ I don’t need any parade or that nonsense.”

Michaels keeps going even though it has become more popular on anti-social media (as he calls it) to call him out. But here’s the reality. When he’s gone, he’s going to be missed. By everyone.

Especially those who are constantly complaining about him now.

There’s a level of comfort and familiarity in hearing his voice. For most football fans, he’s the big-game broadcaster they’ve always known. It will not be the same without him doing games.

So let’s enjoy him while he’s here. And let’s give him the benefit of deciding on his own that “it’s time,” whenever that time might arrive.

