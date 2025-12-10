Al-Quadin Muhammad named NFC defensive player of the week

The Lions got a big bounce-back performance to beat the Cowboys last Thursday night and one of their defensive players has been rewarded for the part he played in it.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Muhammad had 3.0 sacks in the 44-30 victory, which was the most among any individual player in Week 14.

The veteran Muhammad now has a career-high 9.0 sacks this season, also having registered seven tackles for loss and 16 QB hits in his 13 games.

This is the first time Muhammad has won a player of the week award.

The Lions will be on the road to face the Rams in Week 15.