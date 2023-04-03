Al Woods to visit with Browns, Jets this week

Free agent Al Woods may be getting closer to finding a new team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the veteran defensive tackle is set to visit with the Browns and Jets this week.

Woods, who just turned 36 late last month, spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks. He started 14 games for Seattle last year, recording 39 total tackles with five tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Woods was on the field for 39 percent of the defensive snaps in games he played.

A fourth-round pick in 2010, Woods began his career with the Buccaneers before his first stint with Seattle in 2011. He has also played for Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Indianapolis.

Woods has appeared in 155 games with 78 starts. He’s recorded 293 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, and 9.0 sacks.