Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson runs 4.6 in the 40

One of the best edge rushing prospects for the 2023 draft had a strong showing in his Combine drills.

Alabama’s Will Anderson ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash on Thursday. He also had a 1.61-second, 10-yard split, illustrating his explosiveness on the edge.

Anderson, who weighed in at 253 pounds and checked in at 6-foot-3, did not participate in any of the other drills like the vertical jump or bench press that resulted in objective numbers. But he was clearly fluid in the positional drills, including when he dropped back into coverage.

In three years with the Crimson Tide, Anderson was always productive. He tallied 17.5 sacks and 31.0 tackles for loss in 2021. He then followed that with 10.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss in 2022.

The two-time SEC defensive player of the year also won the Lombardi Award, the Chuck Badnarik Award, the Lott Trophy, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2022. He won the Nagurski Trophy in 2021 as well.